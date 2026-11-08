The German far-right party “Alternative for Germany” (AfD) intends to get involved in resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war, but proposes holding negotiations without Ukraine’s participation. They plan to organize a meeting involving Germany, the U.S., and Russia in the spring of 2027 in Abu Dhabi.

Markus Fronmaier, deputy chair of the AfD parliamentary group in the Bundestag and a member of the German parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, outlined these plans.

According to him, the party wants to organize a summit involving representatives from Germany, the United States, and Russia, but without the participation of the Ukrainian side. Abu Dhabi was chosen as the venue for the meeting, with spring of next year as the tentative date.

The AfD claims it already has established contacts with representatives from Washington and Moscow. In particular, party representatives have stated that they have ties to the U.S. State Department and advisors to President Donald Trump.

The party also asserts that it maintains communication with representatives of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Russian presidential administration, and relevant intelligence services.

At the same time, the far-right AfD is enjoying high levels of support among German voters. According to data cited by Le Monde, the party ranks first in nationwide polls with 27–30% support.

By comparison, the CDU-CSU coalition led by Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz enjoys support in the range of 18–23%.

Russian banker Kirill Dmitriev, who is close to Vladimir Putin, previously reported on a possible meeting with representatives of the German far-right party. He is participating in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

On October 22, while in Istanbul, Dmitriev stated that he plans to meet with AfD representatives in December. He also mentioned a forum tentatively scheduled for the second quarter of 2027.

However, the Russian representative did not specify the purpose of the upcoming meeting or its location.

For his part, Markus Fronmaier stated that it is Kirill Dmitriev who is coordinating preparations for the upcoming summit with the American side.

This was reported by Le Monde.

Meanwhile, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not receive an invitation to the G20 leaders’ summit, which will take place in the United Kingdom in November 2027. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham made this statement in a comment to The Economist.

An aide to Navrotsky stated that Putin should be put on trial, not invited to the G20.

As a reminder, the Kremlin commented on Putin’s trip to the U.S. for the G20 summit.

Earlier, the Kremlin responded to the proposal for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin at the G20.

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