Honda unveils RN0 electric mountain bike — Electrek

Honda unveiled its first premium electric mountain bike, the RN0, at the EICMA 2026 exhibition in Milan, Italy. The Japanese company developed the model jointly with German high-end e-bike manufacturer ROTWILD, Electrek reports.

The RN0 features a carbon-fiber monocoque frame and a distinctive gull-arm rear swingarm. It was developed drawing on Honda's experience in motorcycle chassis design. The bicycle weighs around 24 kg.

Equipment and electric drive

The e-bike is equipped with a FOX 36 FLOAT Factory Kashima front fork with 160 mm of travel and a FOX FLOAT X Factory Kashima rear shock. The DT Swiss H1900 SPLINE wheels have different diameters: 29 inches at the front and 27.5 inches at the rear. Braking is handled by four-piston Shimano DEORE XT brakes.

The RN0 uses a new Shimano power unit weighing 2.3 kg. Its maximum output is 750 W, while torque reaches up to 100 Nm. The bicycle also received a 720 Wh battery.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Automatic riding assistance

The Shimano AUTO ASSIST system can change the level of motor support depending on the terrain and the rider's actions, while AUTO SHIFT automatically changes gears to maintain proper cadence. The Assist Carryover function briefly continues electric-drive operation after pedaling stops, which may help when overcoming rocks, roots, and other obstacles.

A 2.2-inch color display is integrated into the frame's top tube. The model has a USB-C port, supports the Shimano app for configuring motor settings, and features electronic locking. Honda has not yet announced the price of the RN0.

The company had already worked on mountain bikes in the early 2000s. Its RN01 downhill racing bike won the overall UCI Mountain Bike World Cup series in 2005, but Honda did not release this model for consumers.

Read us on