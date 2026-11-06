Irena Michalić, parliamentary director of the Green Party faction, harshly criticized the remarks made by Yulia Mendel, former spokesperson for the President of Ukraine, at an event held by the far-right party “Alternative for Germany” (AfD) in the Bundestag.

According to the German politician, Mendel’s speech sought to reverse the roles of victim and aggressor, and the AfD exploited this for pro-Russian activities in parliament, which is an insult to the victims of the war in Ukraine.

“Mendel justifies a criminal act and at the same time pretends that a hostage should stop resisting so that the hostage-taking can end. Such a distortion of the facts is simply repugnant and has no place in the halls of the German Bundestag,” the politician stated.

In addition, Mikhalich called for stricter vetting of Bundestag guests, noting concerns regarding individuals whom a friendly country accuses of treason, and also mentioned the revocation of Mendel’s permission to speak at the European Parliament in September. In response, the Bundestag administration noted that background checks on visitors are conducted to minimize security risks; however, pending proceedings or sanctions in third countries do not typically affect the results of these checks.

Source: Welt.

Earlier, security personnel barred Yulia Mendel, former press secretary to the President of Ukraine, from entering the European Parliament building in Strasbourg, where she had planned to speak on September 16 at an event attended by representatives of the German far-right party “Alternative for Germany” (AfD).

The Security Service of Ukraine, in conjunction with the Office of the Prosecutor General, has served a notice of suspicion in absentia to Yulia Mendel, the former press secretary of the President of Ukraine. Investigators have charged her with offenses under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law) and Parts 2, 3 of Article 436-2 (justifying, legitimizing, or denying the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine, and glorifying its participants).

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose sanctions against former presidential press secretary Yulia Mendel.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the French media community to approach the statements of former presidential spokesperson Yulia Mendel with caution and a critical eye. The ministry emphasized that one should not allow oneself to be misled by her remarks.

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