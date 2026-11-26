The man who set himself on fire in downtown Warsaw on the evening of November 25 was successfully rescued. He is currently in the intensive care unit. According to preliminary information from Ukrainian diplomats, the victim is highly likely a Ukrainian citizen.

The ministry noted that staff from the consular section of the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland have established contact with the Polish police and received information about the incident.

“According to the information received, the victim is, with a high degree of probability, a citizen of Ukraine. The Polish side is currently taking steps to definitively confirm his identity. The man was rescued and is currently in the intensive care unit. Further information regarding his condition is expected from the relevant Polish authorities and medical professionals,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The Ukrainian Embassy has also established contact with the victim’s mother and promised to provide her with the necessary assistance. The diplomatic mission is closely monitoring the situation.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Earlier, Polish media reported that on the evening of November 25, in central Warsaw, a man set himself on fire in front of the Presidential Palace, near the building of the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage. According to Polish media, the victim is a Ukrainian citizen.

His citizenship was confirmed on TVP Info by Polish Senator and former Foreign Minister Grzegorz Schetyna. He cited information from the Polish Ministry of the Interior and Administration.

At the same time, Polish authorities are continuing the process of definitively identifying the victim.

As a reminder, in Warsaw, a 15-year-old Ukrainian demanded 300,000 zlotys from a company, threatening to set off an explosion.

Additionally, following the fatal attack in Poland, the Ukrainian was admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

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