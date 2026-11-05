Democrats took seven Senate seats from Republicans in the US midterm elections and regained control of Congress. As ABC News Australia reports, the result was a significant defeat for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

Seven changes in the Senate

Democrats won seven Senate seats that had previously belonged to Republicans. In three states — Texas, South Carolina and Kansas — the Republican Party had held these positions for decades.

Voting-shift maps prepared by the Associated Press compare the Senate race results with the 2024 presidential election, in which Trump defeated Kamala Harris. In six key states where Democrats won Senate seats, voters supported Trump in 2024. In these elections, a shift in favor of Democrats was noticeable in every district of those states.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A separate result in Maine

Democrats took the seventh Senate seat from Republicans in Maine. There, Democrat Troy Jackson defeated incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins. At the same time, in many districts, Collins' share of the vote was higher than Trump's share of the vote in 2024, although Jackson won.

Former President Barack Obama said that this result was made possible by strong Democratic candidates in different regions of the country, including where their chances had previously been considered low. Trump told Fox News that voters did not like the Republican candidates, while Democrats ran a good campaign and have good candidates.

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