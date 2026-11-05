Wreckage of a suspected Russian drone was found in Romania

On November 5, in the commune of Boghicia, Neamț County, Romania, a local resident discovered debris from a drone scattered over an area of approximately 200–300 meters.

Police officers, firefighters from the Emergency Situations Inspectorate, and an explosive ordnance disposal team from the Romanian Intelligence Service arrived at the scene to survey the area and assess the safety of the debris.

Romanian authorities are currently investigating the drone’s origin, the time of its crash, and the circumstances of the incident.

Source: Informan.ro.

On Saturday, September 12, a drone was discovered in Romania after it crashed in a cornfield near the village of Botoșenița Mare in Suceava County. Prior to this, the drone had crossed the airspace of Ukraine and Moldova.

On the morning of September 30, the drone flew through Moldovan airspace. It subsequently crashed and exploded near the village of Girbovets in the Anenii Noi district.

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