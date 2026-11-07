Two balloons violated Moldova's airspace

On November 7, the Moldovan Ministry of Defense reported two incidents in which balloon-like objects violated the country’s airspace. The border violations occurred on Saturday.



According to the ministry, the first incident was recorded on November 7 at 9:15 a.m. The balloon flew over Moldovan territory near the village of Moshany in the Drokiivsky District.

At 9:22 a.m., it left the country’s airspace near the village of Yelizavetivka in the same district.

The second incident was recorded at 10:35 a.m. Another balloon illegally crossed the state border from the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia toward the village of Trifauți in the Soroca district.

By 10:36 a.m., the object had left Moldovan airspace near the village of Ruslanivka in the same district.

The Moldovan Ministry of Defense reported that the Air Operations Center continues to monitor the situation in the country’s airspace.

This was reported by NewsMaker.

As a reminder, the “Ukrainian Mariupol” Design Bureau has begun serial production of the “Mara” unmanned aerial vehicle, which operates in conjunction with the “Balun” logistical aerostat complex.

Russia is considering the use of airships to transport drones and aviation munitions in the combat zone. The occupiers are resorting to this measure amid regular strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on enemy warehouses, oil depots, and logistics routes.



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