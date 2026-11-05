Rubio may leave Trump's team to run for president

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio may leave the Donald Trump administration to prepare for the 2028 presidential election. This is according to the British newspaper The Independent, citing sources within the Republican Party. At the same time, the White House and the State Department deny that Rubio is planning to resign.

Marco Rubio is seen as one of the potential Republican candidates for the 2028 presidential election. According to The Independent, his inner circle is already discussing the prospect of him running in the upcoming campaign. U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance is cited as Rubio’s main potential rival.

According to the publication’s sources, serving as Secretary of State could prevent Rubio from fully preparing for the election. In addition, he would have to take responsibility for the Trump administration’s decisions, even if he disagrees with some of its policies. Therefore, the Republican Party reportedly believes that leaving the president’s team early could help Rubio strengthen his own political position.

Sources cite the outcome of the midterm congressional elections as one factor that could influence his decision. According to the publication, Republicans lost control of both chambers. This outcome weakens the Trump administration’s position and could shift the balance of power within the party. Sources speaking to The Independent suggest that Rubio may use the situation to gradually distance himself from the president. In particular, one of them believes that the secretary of state should distance himself from the war in Iran and leave responsibility for it to Donald Trump.

“It makes perfect sense for him to resign and leave the administration,” said one of Rubio’s allies. According to him, serving as Secretary of State prevents him from focusing on the presidential campaign. Moreover, close ties to the current administration could become a political liability for Rubio if Trump’s approval ratings and voter support for his decisions continue to decline.

However, the publication’s sources are divided on whether the secretary of state actually plans to step down in the near future. One U.S. administration official noted that Rubio has not yet shown any intention of leaving his post. At the same time, the source did not rule out that the situation could change after the midterm elections.

What Rubio and the White House Are Saying

Marco Rubio has not publicly confirmed his intention to run for president. He previously stated that he is focused on his work in the Donald Trump administration and currently has no plans to participate in the presidential race. The Secretary of State also suggested that he might not run at all if the Republicans nominate J.D. Vance. This may indicate that Rubio does not view the upcoming election as an inevitable contest against the vice president and is willing to take intra-party agreements into account.

The White House and the U.S. State Department have dismissed reports of Rubio’s possible withdrawal. Trump administration spokesperson Davis Ingle called The Independent’s report “baseless conspiracy theories.” Assistant Secretary of State Dylan Johnson also stated that the article was based on fabricated anonymous sources.

Thus, there is currently no official confirmation that Rubio intends to step down. Reports of his potential presidential campaign are based on statements from unnamed sources cited by the publication, while the Secretary of State himself and administration officials have not publicly confirmed such a scenario. The U.S. presidential election is scheduled for November 2028. Before then, the Republican Party still needs to select a candidate to represent it in the election. J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio are already being mentioned as likely contenders, but it is still too early to speak of a final decision by the party. This was reported by the British publication The Independent.

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