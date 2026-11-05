US Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said that deportations would continue after the Democrats’ sweeping victories in the 2026 midterm elections. As The Hill reports, Democrats won control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. The official published the relevant post on social media on November 4.

During the campaign, Democrats criticized President Donald Trump’s immigration policy. Some of them also used calls to abolish US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at campaign events.

Dispute over ICE

On the eve of the vote, Mullin dismissed criticism of ICE. He also responded to former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s warning that agency employees might try to intimidate voters near polling stations.

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In an interview with Fox News host Will Cain before polling stations closed on Tuesday, Mullin said ICE agents would not be present near voting locations unless a threat arose. According to him, this issue was also raised during hearings on his confirmation to the post.

Democrats’ plans in Congress

Democrats said they intended to use control of Congress to limit ICE’s activities. They may withhold future funding from the agency and oversee its work. At the same time, such steps may face resistance from Republicans, while legislative initiatives may face a presidential veto.

Last month, House Representative Delia Ramirez introduced the Reimagining Safety Act, a bill on reorganizing US immigration agencies. Among other things, the document provides for replacing the Department of Homeland Security with a new community-oriented agency. A New York Times and Siena University poll conducted before the elections showed that 52% of likely voters were more supportive of Democrats on immigration issues, compared with 45% for Republicans.

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