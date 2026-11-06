Musk reposted a post claiming that SpaceX had helped Ukraine with Starlink for nothing

American billionaire Elon Musk shared a post claiming that SpaceX made a mistake by providing Ukraine with free Starlink terminals at the start of the full-scale war.

The author of the post claims that satellite internet was originally intended to provide communications for the civilian population, but the technology later became the basis for the operation of autonomous combat drones.

The post shared by Musk reads:

“Looking back, it’s fair to say that SpaceX made a mistake by sending thousands of free Starlink antennas to Ukraine at the start of the war and providing services worth millions of dollars a month.

What began as internet access for civilians has turned into the foundation for autonomous combat drones. And now, if the company does not support the use of this technology for military purposes, it faces harsh criticism in the press.”

Ukraine’s contract with the U.S. government’s Starshield satellite system expires next year. The Ukrainian side is already set to begin negotiations on its renewal to determine the terms of the new agreement in advance.

As a reminder, the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations is preparing a large-scale investigation into the use of the Starshield satellite system in Ukraine. As part of this initiative, American billionaire Elon Musk, among others, has been required to preserve all relevant documents.

Restrictions on Starshield have halted the operation of 2,000 Bars interceptor drones, according to Zelenskyy.

U.S. lawmakers have called on the Pentagon to provide Ukraine with guarantees of access to Starlink and Starshield.

As a reminder, U.S. President Donald Trump personally called SpaceX founder Elon Musk, demanding that he lift the speed and operational restrictions on Starshield—the military version of the Starlink satellite system—for the Ukrainian military.

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