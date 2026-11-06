India successfully tested the Pralay quasi-ballistic missile, which has a range of up to 500 km

India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) successfully tested the Pralay quasi-ballistic missile, which has a range of 150 to 500 kilometers. The launch took place off the coast of the state of Odisha.

“Flight tests of the Pralay missile—an Indian-made design—were successfully conducted off the coast of the state of Odisha,” according to a statement from the defense minister.

According to Rajnath Singh, the tests were conducted as part of evaluation trials involving the client. All objectives were successfully achieved, as confirmed by data collected using various measuring instruments at the test site.

“This successful launch marks another important step in strengthening India’s indigenous defense capabilities,” the minister added.

Pralay is a solid-fuel “surface-to-surface” missile developed by Indian specialists. Its stated range is between 150 and 500 km.

The missile is equipped with a solid-fuel engine, a modern navigation system, and integrated onboard electronics.

One of Pralay’s key features is its quasi-ballistic flight path. Unlike conventional ballistic missiles, such munitions can follow a lower trajectory and change their flight path mid-flight.

The DRDO successfully conducted the flight test of the indigenously developed Pralay Missile off the coast of Odisha today at 11:10 a.m. The test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials and successfully met all the stipulated objectives, as validated by data captured through various range instruments. This successful trial marks another significant milestone in strengthening India’s indigenous defense capabilities. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 5, 2026

The ability to maneuver makes it difficult for missile defense systems to detect and intercept quasi-ballistic missiles.

This was reported by Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on social media platform X.

Previously, the FP-7 ballistic missile underwent combat testing, but its use is economically unfeasible due to its high cost.

The FP-9 ballistic missile is undergoing final testing.

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