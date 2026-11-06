Trump May Resume Large-Scale Strikes Against Iran as Early as November 9 — Fox News

U.S. President Donald Trump is discussing the possibility of resuming a large-scale military operation against Iran. According to Fox News, U.S. military commanders are finalizing preparations for potential strikes that could begin on November 9.

According to the network, meetings were held at the White House on November 4 and 5, attended by the president and his national security advisers. The main topic was the possible resumption of hostilities against Iran.

Fox News sources pointed to November 9, when a new moon is expected in the Middle East. Due to minimal moonlight, nighttime conditions could be favorable for conducting military operations.

At the same time, no official decision has been made to launch new strikes. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) is finalizing preparations for a possible resumption of large-scale hostilities but has not yet received a new order from Washington.

Trump himself told reporters on November 5 that the United States will decide on its next steps regarding Iran in the near future. According to him, the goal of potential strikes could be to permanently eliminate the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear program.

“I would prefer not to destroy the rest of the country, if possible. But I may have to. You’ll find out soon,” the U.S. president said.

At the same time, Washington is exploring diplomatic avenues to resolve the conflict. Tehran has conveyed proposals regarding its nuclear program to the U.S. side via Qatar, but has set forth a number of conditions for resuming negotiations.

Source: Fox News

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