Finland has suspended the seizure of Russian state property following a ruling by the Hague Court of Appeal that limited the arbitration tribunal’s authority.

The Bailiff Service has suspended the seizure of Russian state property in Finland, according to Finland’s largest newspaper.

According to the publication, the basis for this was a decision by the Helsinki Court of Appeals, which was handed down on Wednesday. The seizures have been suspended until the court considers the appeal or issues another ruling.

HS notes that this decision was influenced by a ruling from the Hague Court of Appeal issued in September. According to that ruling, the arbitral tribunal that initially heard the case did not have jurisdiction over all assets related to the claim for compensation.

It is reported that since August 2024, Russian assets worth over 40 million euros have been seized in Finland. The seizure was sought by the Ukrainian state-owned energy company Naftogaz and its subsidiaries. They are demanding billions in compensation for losses caused by the occupation of Crimea.

Yle reports this, citing Helsingin Sanomat (HS).

Finland is preparing a ban on Russian athletes entering the country — Anadolu Agency.

Finland has separated itself from Russia with a 200-kilometer fence.

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