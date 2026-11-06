Turkey has threatened Russia with a reduction in gas purchases due to high prices

Turkey may reduce its imports of Russian gas in favor of cheaper alternatives if Moscow does not revise the price of its supplies.

This was stated by the country’s Energy Minister, Alparslan Bayraktar.

According to him, Ankara is already buying less gas from Russia and more from the U.S. solely for economic reasons. The minister emphasized that Russian gas remains too expensive, although Turkey does not plan to completely abandon it.

Over the past two decades, Russia’s share of Turkey’s gas imports has fallen from 64% to approximately 37%. In 2025, Gazprom’s supplies totaled 21.2 billion cubic meters, compared to 26.3 billion in 2021.

At the same time, Turkey is increasing its purchases of U.S. liquefied natural gas and is considering new long-term contracts with U.S. companies.

Source: Türkiye Today

Ukraine and Turkey have agreed to work together to restore the Black Sea grain corridor and ensure the safety of shipping in the region.

Turkey views the war in the Black Sea and the associated security risks as one of the top priorities of its security policy. Ankara is closely monitoring the impact of the hostilities on regional stability and intends to continue taking a responsible and balanced approach.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stated his intention to hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding an end to the war against Ukraine. He plans to raise this issue following his recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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