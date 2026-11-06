A drone bearing the inscription "Shahed" was found on a beach near Shabla in Bulgaria

On the morning of November 6, a drone bearing the inscription “Shahed” was discovered on the Black Sea coast near the Bulgarian town of Shabla.

According to reports, Shabla Mayor Marian Zhechev stated that military experts would need to inspect and neutralize the drone.

According to him, the drone was found on the shore opposite the “Shabla” anti-aircraft firing range. A local resident spotted it while walking along the beach and reported the discovery to the authorities.

The mayor speculated that the drone might have been washed ashore from the sea. He also noted that the drone could contain an explosive charge and confirmed the presence of the “Shahed” inscription on it.

Specialists are currently examining the drone.

This was reported by Novinite.

Earlier, maritime drones attacked a container ship near Bulgaria.

Prior to that, debris from a drone that attacked the Chelsea 3 vessel was found in Bulgaria.

A court in Bulgaria issued European arrest warrants for two 19-year-old German citizens suspected of deliberately setting fire to Starlink antennas in a mountainous area south of Sofia.

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