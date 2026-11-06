Kimmari Johnson, a 50-year-old actress who starred alongside Pamela Anderson, has died

American actress and model Kimmari Johnson died on November 4, 2026, at the age of 50. She is known for her roles in the TV series “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “V.I.P.,” in which she starred alongside Pamela Anderson.

According to TMZ, on October 27, the actress fell ill at her home in Los Angeles.

She was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where doctors diagnosed a condition related to an aneurysm. A week later, her heart stopped. The official cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Johnson also starred in the comedy *Where’s My Car, Dude?* alongside Ashton Kutcher and Sean William Scott. In addition to her acting career, she worked as a model and developed her own cosmetics brand.

She is survived by her son, Cameron.

Source: TMZ

Olympic athlete and sports journalist Lyudmila Radchenko has died.

Ukrainian actor Yuriy Yakusha, who was one of the founders of the Kyiv Academic Theater in Pechersk, has died at the age of 51. His colleagues from the theater troupe announced his death, noting that the date and time of the memorial service at the theater will be announced later.

Dmytro Marusiak, known as Ukraine’s last surviving veteran of the “Galicia” Division, died in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. He passed away at the age of 102.

Read us on