In the United States, President Donald Trump, following the Republican Party's defeat in the midterm elections, said he was ready to seek common ground with Democrats. As Interia reports, these were the president's first comments to journalists after the voting ended.

Trump said that the sides would probably be able to reach an agreement. In a conversation with CNBC, he also said that he could cooperate with Democrats on many issues — far more than people think.

Position on tariffs

At the same time, the US president stressed that he was not ready to compromise on eliminating tariffs. According to him, abandoning them could prevent the emergence of many factories in the country.

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The CNBC journalist who spoke with Trump assessed that the president seeks to find common ground with Democrats before they take control of Congress next year. According to this assessment, Trump was conciliatory.

Previous statements and impeachment

Before the elections, Trump said that if Democrats won, he would block their legislative initiatives until he received the concessions he needed. At the time, he allowed that he would become the “master of the veto,” and that after a series of vetoes, the sides would eventually reach an agreement.

On Wednesday, Trump also warned Democrats against launching impeachment proceedings, saying that it “would destroy the Democratic Party.” Final removal of a president from office requires the support of two-thirds of the Senate, and Democrats do not have that number of votes.

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