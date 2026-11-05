Democrats, who will gain control of both chambers of the U.S. Congress following the election, intend to push for the resumption of military and financial aid to Ukraine. Support for Kyiv will be one of the party’s priorities once the new Congress convenes in January 2027.

Reuters reports this, citing aides to Democratic members of Congress.

Victory in the elections will allow Democrats to set the agenda in the Senate and the House of Representatives, as well as to bring new aid packages for Ukraine to a vote. According to the publication’s sources, on this issue they may be able to secure the support of some Republicans who previously advocated for continuing arms supplies to Kyiv.

If U.S. President Donald Trump vetoes the relevant bills, the Democrats will need two-thirds of the votes in each chamber of Congress to override the veto.

During Donald Trump’s presidency, the volume of U.S. aid to Ukraine has sharply declined. According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, between 2022 and 2024, the U.S. provided Kyiv with an average of 30.6 billion euros in military, financial, and humanitarian aid each year.

This was reported by Reuters

As a reminder, Zelenskyy is hoping for more U.S. aid in the event of a Democratic victory — NDTV World

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