A Caucasian leopard named Aren lost part of his front paw after stepping on a landmine left over from the long-standing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Despite the severe injury, the animal survived and continued to hunt.

In 2025, the leopard traveled nearly 322 km through mountainous terrain in southern Armenia and reached Georgia. Its movements were captured by surveillance cameras.

Due to his injury, Aren changed his hunting tactics: instead of chasing prey, he began to hunt from ambush more often.

The leopard’s story is of particular significance for the conservation of the species. Researchers estimate that only 8–10 such animals currently live in Armenia.

Source: The New York Times

Darla, an Amur leopard, died at the age of 22 at the Tallinn Zoo. Zoo officials reported that the animal, which had lived there for most of her life, died in the morning.

At the Gan Ha-Em Zoo in Haifa, a visitor damaged the side glass of the enclosure housing a Persian leopard. Following the incident, staff immediately activated the emergency protocol for the escape of a dangerous animal.

At the “XII Months” Zoo near Kyiv, a Far Eastern leopard cub with a rare black coat—melanism—was born. The female, named Hera, was born on August 20, 2025, but her birth was not announced until after she had survived the most dangerous first months of her life.

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