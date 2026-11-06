Canada will allocate $2.3 billion for combat drones and countermeasures

Canada plans to spend at least 2.3 billion Canadian dollars (about 1.8 billion U.S. dollars) on the development, procurement, and deployment of advanced combat drones and counter-drone systems. The funding is provided for in the 2026 draft federal budget, which has been submitted to Parliament for consideration.

“Budget 2026 proposes allocating 2.3 billion dollars over five years to the Department of National Defense to accelerate the development, acquisition, and deployment of unmanned systems and countermeasures,” the document states.

According to the budget proposal, the funds will be directed toward implementing a defense drone initiative. The funding is allocated for five years and is intended to help Canada accelerate the development, acquisition, and deployment of unmanned technologies and countermeasures against enemy drones. Funding is scheduled to begin in the 2027–2028 fiscal year.

As reported by Ukrinform, in September, during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Canada, the two sides signed several agreements on the joint production of drones and the exchange of advanced combat experience.

In addition, Canada has committed to transferring to Ukraine one-third of all combat drones manufactured on its territory.

This was reported by the Canadian government.

Earlier, Canada released a national security strategy focused on protecting the country’s sovereignty. This is the first such document presented by Ottawa since 2004.

On October 22, 2026, the Royal Canadian Air Force received its first two Lockheed Martin F-35A fighter jets at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, U.S. The following day, the Royal Canadian Air Force announced their arrival. Within the Royal Canadian Air Force, the aircraft will be designated CF-35A and will remain in the U.S. for pilot training.

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