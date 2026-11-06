In Georgia, only 13% of Ukrainians have resident status

According to the National Bank of Georgia, 13% of Ukrainian citizens residing in Georgia are considered residents of the country.

Ukrainians who are residents of Georgia have been in the country for more than one year or intend to stay for more than one year.

Accordingly, under the methodology of the International Monetary Fund, they are considered residents of Georgia, and their expenditures are not included in income from international travel.

It is also reported that in the third quarter of 2026, Georgia earned over $1.8 billion in revenue from tourism. According to statistics, from July through September, Ukrainians in Georgia spent a total of $68.4 million.

This was reported by Georgia Online.

In Berlin, nearly one million adults will be unable to vote due to a lack of citizenship.

Kuwait will grant 10-year residence permits to stateless persons.

In South Korea, children from international families may lose their citizenship due to a legal provision.

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