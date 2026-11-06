Holiday on November 6, 2026 — National Nachos Day: History, Traditions, and Recipes

Every year on November 6, the United States celebrates National Nachos Day—a holiday honoring the popular snack made with corn chips, melted cheese, hot peppers, and a variety of toppings. The dish originated in Mexico almost by accident, but eventually became a favorite at parties, movie theaters, and sports events. In honor of the holiday, we’ve gathered some interesting facts about the history of nachos and a few recipes that are easy to make at home.

National Nachos Day falls on November 6 every year. In 2026, it will be celebrated on a Friday. This is an unofficial culinary holiday in the U.S. dedicated to one of the most famous snacks in North American cuisine. It is not a federal holiday, and neither its founder nor the exact date the tradition began has been definitively established.

The main idea behind this day is simple—make nachos, try a new variation of the dish, or gather friends around a big plate of crispy chips with cheese. In the U.S., nachos are especially popular while watching sports, particularly American football. They’re often served at parties, in bars, and at stadiums. This snack is convenient because it’s easy to make for a large group, and the toppings can be customized to suit guests’ tastes.

It’s important not to confuse National Nachos Day on November 6 with International Nachos Day, which some calendars mark on October 21. In addition, the Mexican city of Piedras Negras, where this dish was invented, hosts a separate nachos festival in the fall. So, this snack has several celebratory dates, but November 6 is the one most commonly listed in calendars as National Nachos Day in the U.S.

Who Invented Nachos and How

The history of nachos began in 1943 in the Mexican town of Piedras Negras, near the U.S. border. According to the most common account, one evening a group of wives of American servicemen stationed at Fort Duncan in the neighboring city of Eagle Pass, Texas, came to the Victory Club restaurant. The women wanted a snack, but the restaurant’s kitchen was already closed, or there were no cooks left. That’s when restaurant employee Ignacio Anaya—whom his friends called Nacho—stepped in.

He decided to whip up something using whatever ingredients he had on hand. Anaya cut corn tortillas into triangles, fried them, sprinkled them with shredded cheese, and added pieces of jalapeño pepper. Then he put everything in the oven for a short while to melt the cheese. The dish turned out so well that the guests asked him to make it again. That’s how the appetizer came to be, initially called “Nacho’s Especiales”—special nachos.

The name is derived from the inventor’s nickname. “Nacho” is a common short form of the name Ignacio in Spanish-speaking countries. Over time, the name was simplified to the familiar word “nachos.” The dish quickly became popular on both sides of the border, and other restaurants began to replicate the recipe. Anaya himself did not patent the invention nor did he attempt to trademark it.

This story is often told as an example of how a simple improvisation can turn into a culinary hit. At the same time, there are differences in the details of various accounts: sources differ in their descriptions of the restaurant, Anaya’s position, and the circumstances surrounding the guests’ arrival. However, the main version—1943, Piedras Negras, Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya, and the combination of tortillas, cheese, and jalapeños—is widely corroborated by historical publications.

How Nachos Became a Popular Snack

At first, nachos were a fairly simple dish. All it took to make them was fried corn tortillas, cheese, and hot peppers. But as the snack gained popularity, chefs began adding new ingredients. Variations appeared featuring meat, beans, tomatoes, onions, avocado, sour cream, and various sauces. Thus, nachos gradually evolved from a small snack into a full-fledged meal that can even be served in place of dinner.

Sports events played a special role in the popularity of nachos in the U.S. They began to be sold at stadiums because the dish is convenient to eat with friends during a game. A key milestone came in 1976, when nachos with cheese sauce began to be served during a Texas Rangers baseball game at the stadium in Arlington. This version was ideal for mass sales: the cheese could be served warm and quickly added to a serving of chips.

The snack gained even more attention in 1978. Sports commentator Howard Kozell mentioned nachos during a televised American football game. This episode is often credited with popularizing the dish’s name among a wide audience. Eventually, nachos became a staple snack during the Super Bowl—the season-ending American football championship game that draws millions of viewers. Today, nachos are prepared in a wide variety of ways. Some people prefer the classic version with melted cheese and jalapeños, while others add meat, beans, and vegetables. There are even sweet versions with chocolate and fruit. The dish has long transcended the boundaries of Mexican-American cuisine and has become popular in many countries around the world.

What kinds of nachos are there, and what are they made of?

The base of the dish is tortilla chips—crispy triangles made from corn tortillas. You can buy them ready-made or make them yourself by cutting up tortillas and frying or baking them. It’s the corn flavor and dense texture that make these chips ideal for toppings: they need to hold up under cheese, sauces, and other additions without getting soggy too quickly.

The next important ingredient is cheese. Cheddar, Monterey Jack, or a blend of cheeses that melt well are often used for nachos. In the U.S., a thick cheese sauce poured over the chips is also popular. It differs from regular shredded cheese baked in the oven and has become particularly common at fast-food restaurants and stadiums.

Nachos are often topped with jalapeños, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion, and cilantro. For a heartier version, ground beef, chicken, or chorizo are used. The result can be either a light snack to accompany drinks or a hearty meal for a whole group. The key is not to overload the chips with sauces beforehand so they stay crispy. There’s no single, set recipe for nachos. This is one of the reasons for their popularity: everyone can choose their favorite cheese, add more vegetables, or make the dish spicier. For a vegetarian version, beans, corn, vegetables, and cheese are enough, and for a vegan version, use a plant-based cheese sauce.

Fun Facts About Nachos

The name comes from a person’s name. “Nacho” is a shortened form of the name Ignacio. So the dish’s name isn’t related to a specific cooking method, but to its inventor’s nickname.

The first nachos were very simple. The original version contained neither ground meat, nor beans, nor guacamole. Tortillas, cheese, and jalapeños were enough.

Nachos were invented in Mexico, but they also became popular in the U.S. The dish originated in a Mexican border town and later became one of the most famous appetizers in Tex-Mex cuisine.

The inventor did not patent the recipe. Ignacio Anaya did not register the name “nachos” as his own trademark. His son later tried to do so, but the name had already become part of the common vocabulary.

There is even a festival dedicated to nachos. In Piedras Negras, the city where the dish originated, they hold a festival featuring music, cultural events, and contests. Among the most famous attractions is the preparation of a giant serving of nachos.

Nachos aren’t just savory. In addition to traditional versions with cheese and peppers, you can find dessert versions with chocolate, fruit, and sweet sauces.

How National Nachos Day Is Celebrated

In the U.S., this holiday is usually celebrated without any official ceremonies. The most popular way to celebrate is to prepare a large plate of nachos and share it with friends or family. Restaurants and fast-food chains may offer special portions, discounts, or new variations of the snack. People post photos of homemade dishes on social media and share recipes using themed hashtags, such as #NationalNachosDay.

Nachos are often prepared while watching sports games, at parties, or during movie nights at home. A large shared serving is placed on the table, along with several sauces so everyone can choose their favorite. Some add more cheese, others prefer hot peppers, and still others choose guacamole or fresh salsa. This format works well for a group, since there’s no need to prepare a separate dish for each guest. You can join in the fun at home, too. You don’t have to hunt for complicated or expensive ingredients—all you need are corn chips, cheese, and a few of your favorite toppings. And if you’re in the mood for something different, you can make a few small portions with various toppings. Below are three ideas to help you host your own nachos day.

Three nacho recipes you can make at home

1. Classic Nachos with Cheese and Jalapeños

This is the simplest option, staying as close as possible to the dish’s original concept. It’s perfect for those who love crispy chips, melted cheese, and the mild heat of jalapeños.

Ingredients for 2–3 servings:

150–200 g corn tortilla chips;

150 g grated Cheddar or another cheese that melts well;

1–2 jalapeños—fresh or pickled;

1 tomato;

2–3 green onions;

2–3 tablespoons of salsa;

sour cream or Greek yogurt for serving.

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180–200 °C. Spread half of the chips in an even layer on a baking sheet. Sprinkle them with some of the grated cheese and add a few jalapeño slices. Top with the remaining chips and cheese. Place the baking sheet in the oven for about 5–8 minutes. When the cheese has melted, remove the nachos. Dice the tomato into small cubes and chop the green onions. Arrange the vegetables on top of the hot appetizer. Add salsa and serve with sour cream or Greek yogurt.

These nachos are best served immediately after preparation, while the cheese is still hot and the chips are still crispy.

2. Nachos with Ground Beef and Beans

This version is perfect for those who want to turn a simple snack into a hearty meal. Ground beef, beans, and cheese pair well with corn chips, while vegetables and sauces add a touch of freshness.

Ingredients for 3–4 servings:

200 g corn chips;

250 g ground beef;

150 g canned red or black beans;

150–180 g grated cheddar;

1 small onion;

1 clove of garlic;

1 tablespoon tomato paste;

½ teaspoon ground cumin;

½ teaspoon paprika;

salt and pepper to taste;

1 tomato;

½ avocado;

salsa and sour cream for serving.

Preparation:

Finely chop the onion and garlic. Heat a little oil in a skillet, add the onion, and sauté until soft. Add the ground meat and cook, breaking up any clumps with a spatula. When the meat changes color and browns, add the garlic, tomato paste, cumin, paprika, salt, and pepper. Add a few tablespoons of water and simmer the meat mixture for another 5–7 minutes until it’s juicy but not too runny. Rinse the beans and add them to the meat toward the end of cooking. Place half of the chips on a baking sheet, spread some of the meat filling over them, and sprinkle with cheese. Repeat the layers with the remaining ingredients. Bake for about 7–10 minutes at 180–200 °C, until the cheese melts. Before serving, add sliced tomatoes, avocado slices, salsa, and sour cream.

To prevent the filling from making the chips too soft, don’t add it to the snack while it’s still hot and moist too long before baking. It’s best to assemble the dish right before putting it in the oven.

3. Vegetarian Nachos with Black Beans and Corn

This recipe is perfect for those who don’t eat meat or simply want a lighter, vegetable-based option. It’s full of vibrant flavors: sweet corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, and a hint of lime.

Ingredients for 3–4 servings:

200 g corn chips;

150 g canned black beans;

100 g canned or boiled corn;

150 g grated cheese;

1 small sweet pepper;

1 tomato;

½ red onion;

½ avocado;

juice of half a lime;

a little fresh cilantro or parsley;

salt, pepper, and paprika to taste.

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180–200 °C. Rinse the beans and drain off any excess liquid. Dry the corn thoroughly as well. Dice the bell pepper and tomato into small cubes, and slice the red onion into thin strips. Spread half of the chips on a baking sheet, then add some of the green beans, corn, and grated cheese. Make another layer with the remaining ingredients. Bake for 5–8 minutes, until the cheese melts. Don’t leave the chips in the oven for too long, or they’ll dry out. Slice the avocado, sprinkle it with lime juice, and arrange it on the finished nachos along with the tomatoes, onion, and herbs. Add salsa or a natural yogurt sauce if desired.

You can make this dish spicier by adding jalapeños, or milder by serving it with guacamole. For a completely vegan dish, simply replace the regular cheese with a plant-based alternative.

A few tips for making delicious nachos

Arrange the chips in two layers instead of piling all the toppings on top. This will help distribute the cheese and toppings more evenly.

Choose a cheese that melts well. Cheddar and Monterey Jack are popular choices, but you can also use other cheeses with similar properties.

Don’t add too much liquid sauce before baking. It’s better to serve salsa, sour cream, and guacamole on the side or add them to the finished dish.

Don’t make nachos ahead of time. They taste best right out of the oven, while the chips are still crispy and the cheese is still stretchy.

If you want to make the appetizer spicier, add jalapeños or a little hot sauce. For a milder flavor, try corn, tomatoes, avocado, and sour cream.

Read us on