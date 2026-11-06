November 6, 2026 — International Day of Remembrance for Animals Killed by Humans

Every year on November 6, International Day of Remembrance for Animals Killed by Humans is observed. This day is dedicated to animals that have fallen victim to cruelty, hunting, human negligence, environmental pollution, and other harmful actions. The day serves as a reminder that humans bear responsibility for the lives of other living beings and must not only use natural resources but also protect them.

International Day of Remembrance for Animals Killed by Humans is observed on November 6. It was established on the initiative of animal welfare organizations. This is an unofficial commemorative date, not a holiday proclaimed by the United Nations. Its main goal is to draw attention to animals that have died as a result of human actions and to remind people of the need for a humane attitude toward all living things.

The exact history of this date’s origins and the name of its specific founder lack sufficient confirmation from authoritative sources. At the same time, the idea behind it is clear: people should remember not only the animals that lived alongside them and became pets, but also the wild creatures whose lives were taken by human cruelty or irresponsibility.

This day is dedicated to all kinds of animals—pets, strays, and wildlife. We remember those who died as a result of abuse, were abandoned by their owners, or suffered from human negligence. Special attention is given to animals that have fallen victim to poaching, illegal trade, the destruction of natural habitats, and environmental pollution. Importantly, this date is not just about mourning. It also calls for changing attitudes toward animals and supporting shelters, conservation organizations, and initiatives that help prevent cruelty. After all, remembering those who have died is meaningful only when it inspires people to take action and prevent new tragedies.

Why Animals Die

One of the most common causes of animal deaths remains cruelty. Pets may be beaten, left without food or water, kept in unsuitable conditions, or simply abandoned on the street. Stray animals are often forced to fend for themselves in search of food and shelter. They fall ill, sustain injuries, get hit by cars, and often die without help.

Another problem is owners’ irresponsible attitude toward their pets. People get pets without realizing that this is a long-term commitment. When an animal gets sick, grows old, or needs more attention, some owners abandon it. As a result, shelters become overcrowded, and some of the abandoned dogs and cats end up on the streets. Not all of them can find a new home, so for many, the story ends tragically.

Another reason is poaching and the illegal trade in wild animals. For fur, skin, horns, tusks, or to sell rare species, people hunt animals and decimate their populations. Some wild animals are captured to be kept in captivity or used in the entertainment industry. Such actions can lead not only to the death of individual animals but also to the extinction of entire species.

Animals also die due to the destruction of their natural habitats. Deforestation, land development, the draining of water bodies, and river pollution deprive them of the places where they live, feed, and reproduce. When natural habitats disappear or become uninhabitable, animals are forced to seek new places. This often leads to conflicts with humans, food shortages, and death.

Environmental pollution also poses a danger. Plastic, chemicals, petroleum products, and other waste end up in water and soil. Marine animals can become entangled in plastic nets or swallow trash, mistaking it for food. Birds often die because of fishing lines, hooks, and other items left behind by people. Even ordinary trash in nature can become a deadly trap for small animals.

Animals—Victims of Wars and Human Conflicts

On this day, it is especially important to remember the animals that die during wars. Explosions, fires, shelling, and the destruction of homes claim the lives of more than just people. During hostilities, pets, livestock, birds, and wild animals perish. Some of them are left without owners, water, or food, while others cannot escape from areas under fire.

War also destroys natural habitats. Forest fires, mined fields, polluted water bodies, and damaged ecosystems deprive animals of their usual habitats. Wild animals can be injured by shrapnel or explosive devices. Due to the danger of landmines, rescuers and volunteers cannot always reach the affected areas to help them.

In Ukraine, this problem has become particularly acute since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. Animals are being evacuated from communities near the front lines and rescued from damaged homes and abandoned farms. Volunteers and shelter workers transport dogs and cats to safer places, finding temporary homes and new owners for them. At the same time, many animals remain in the danger zone or go missing during evacuation.

The war’s impact on animals does not end with the fighting. Even after territories are liberated, landmines, unexploded ordnance, and water and soil contamination continue to pose dangers. Animals may accidentally come across explosive objects or be harmed by substances that have leaked into the environment. Therefore, helping them must be part of the overall effort to restore affected areas.

Why It’s Important to Remember Animals That Have Died

Animals depend on humans far more than it might seem. Pets trust their owners and cannot ensure their own safety in a city or town on their own. Wild animals depend on the state of their natural environment, which humans can either preserve or destroy. Therefore, responsibility for their lives extends beyond simply caring for one’s own cat or dog.

Animal protection is also crucial for maintaining the natural balance. Every species plays a role in the ecosystem: some animals pollinate plants, others disperse seeds, control insect populations, or maintain the natural balance. The disappearance of even a single species can affect other links in this chain. If such losses become widespread, the entire ecosystem suffers the consequences.

Laws also play an important role. In many countries, animal cruelty is prohibited, and violators can be held accountable. Ukraine also has a law “On the Protection of Animals from Cruel Treatment.” It establishes rules for keeping animals, prohibits cruel treatment, and provides for liability for violations. However, laws alone are not enough if people do not report cases of abuse and do not follow the rules of humane treatment.

How This Day Is Observed

The International Day of Remembrance for Animals Killed by Humans has no mandatory rituals or established traditions. In different countries, animal welfare organizations, volunteers, shelters, and concerned citizens may participate. They conduct awareness campaigns, share stories of animals who have suffered due to human actions, and urge people not to remain indifferent to cruelty.

One way to mark this day is to support a shelter for stray animals. This can take the form of donations of food, medicine, or grooming supplies, or financial support. Some organizations hold open houses, introduce people to animals looking for a home, and educate them about responsible pet ownership.

On this day, information is also shared about the problems of poaching, the illegal animal trade, and the destruction of natural habitats. Schools and public spaces may host themed lessons, lectures, and meetings. Their goal is to explain to children and adults why it is wrong to mistreat animals, abandon them, or destroy their habitats.

You can participate in the day even without large-scale events. For example, you can help a stray animal find a home, support a reputable volunteer organization, or report a case of animal cruelty to the appropriate authorities. At the same time, it’s important not to put yourself in danger: don’t enter mined areas on your own or try to rescue wild animals without the help of experts.

The International Day of Remembrance for Animals Killed by Humans reminds us of a simple truth: animals cannot ask for help with words, but that does not make their lives any less valuable. Human cruelty and indifference are often the cause of their deaths. Therefore, the best way to honor the memory of those who are no longer with us is to treat those living alongside us today with greater responsibility.

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