U.S. President Donald Trump criticized a law banning the import of Russian fuel into the United States. The American leader called the bill “pretty bad” and said he would look into the matter.

During a conversation with reporters, one journalist drew Trump’s attention to a tanker carrying Russian diesel fuel that was crossing the Atlantic Ocean and was likely headed for the U.S.

The journalist noted that in 2022, Congress passed a law prohibiting the unloading of such fuel on U.S. soil. The bill was signed by then-President Joe Biden.

At first, Trump asked if he was referring to the Jones Act. However, the journalist clarified that he was referring to a different piece of legislation passed by Congress and signed by Biden.

After that, the U.S. president spoke negatively about the legislation.

“Oh, by Biden? How do you even import it… Well, then it’s probably a pretty bad law. I’ll look into it. Of course,” Trump said.

Thus, the U.S. president promised to look into the current ban, but did not specify whether his administration plans to revise the law or take other measures.

Earlier, Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin reached an agreement on diesel fuel that provides for a partial easing of sanctions and allows Russia to export limited quantities of fuel to the U.S.

This decision was linked to the U.S. administration’s attempt to respond to rising diesel prices ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. The price increases sparked discontent among Americans.

However, the Republicans suffered a defeat in the midterm elections, and the Trump administration’s measures did not help the party avoid this poor outcome.

This was reported by the White House press office.

Currently, two of the three oil tankers carrying Russian fuel that were headed for the U.S. have changed course. This has jeopardized the previously concluded diesel deal between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Furthermore, the Democratic Party’s victory in the U.S. congressional elections could hinder the implementation of President Donald Trump’s large-scale defense initiatives. In particular, the “Golden Dome” missile defense project and the “Golden Fleet” program are now at risk.

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