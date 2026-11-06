The Netherlands has established an institute to accelerate military innovation

The Dutch Ministry of Defense has established the National Institute for Defense Technologies, which will work to accelerate the development and implementation of new military solutions.

“To ensure the security of the Netherlands, the Ministry of Defense aims to accelerate the development and implementation of innovations. The new institute is set to play a key role in this effort. State Secretary Geis Teis Boswijk presented the National Institute for Defense Technologies (NIDT) at a military base in Strum,” the statement reads.

Companies and startups will be able to contact the institute to receive development contracts. In this way, the institute plans to bring together knowledge and technology. The war in Ukraine, Boswijk noted, demonstrates how rapidly the battlefield is changing.

“Drones, artificial intelligence, electronic warfare, and autonomous systems are changing the way wars are fought,” the undersecretary said.

According to him, the new institute does not aim to develop yet another type of drone, since such a model could become obsolete overnight. Instead, it will focus on finding new approaches to collaboration, experimentation, and scaling up developments.

“Starting in 2028, the NIDT will receive 350 million euros annually to support innovation. The goal is to accelerate development, make it more flexible, and ensure the ability to manufacture and scale up production domestically when necessary,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the first contract, for which companies and startups will be able to bid, concerns the protection of the North Sea. According to the state secretary, threats in this region have been felt for a long time due to Russian reconnaissance ships and vessels of the so-called shadow fleet.

“This is one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world and, at the same time, the gateway to the Port of Rotterdam. Both above and below the water’s surface, there are fiber-optic cables, wind farms, and offshore industrial facilities that are crucial to our economy and security,” Boswijk emphasized.

Therefore, without waiting for operations to fully begin in 2028, the NIDT has already announced its first contract. Not only defense companies but also startups, universities, and other research institutions can submit proposals to carry it out.

This was reported by NOS.

Earlier, Ukraine and the Netherlands began work on the Bliksem air defense project.

The Netherlands will help Ukraine enhance the effectiveness of its F-16s in shooting down jet-powered drones.

The Netherlands will help Ukraine maintain its F-16 fighter jets.

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