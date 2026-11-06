Billionaire Alexander Mashrabov from Russia has been granted Kazakh citizenship

Russian billionaire Alexander Mashrabov became a citizen of Kazakhstan and submitted an application to renounce his Russian passport. The country’s president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed the corresponding decree on October 30, 2026.

Zhaslan Madiev, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, announced Mashrabov’s acquisition of Kazakhstani citizenship on Facebook. Judging by the published photo, he personally presented the entrepreneur with his new passport.

Madiev congratulated the country on the emergence of yet another billionaire and thanked the team at the American AI startup Higgsfield for their contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s artificial intelligence industry. According to him, the company’s product is in demand on the international market and has over 40 million users.

According to Bloomberg, citing a Higgsfield spokesperson, Mashrabov has filed an application to renounce his Russian citizenship. In recent years, the businessman has been living in the U.S.—specifically, in Los Angeles, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Kazakhstani law does not allow for dual citizenship, the agency notes.

In August, the Russian edition of Forbes planned to include Mashrabov on its list of Russian billionaires.

Source: Zhasslan Madiev

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