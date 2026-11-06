Large-scale Bundeswehr military exercises have begun in Lithuania — LRT

On Friday, November 6, large-scale exercises by the German armed forces began at military training grounds in Lithuania. More than 6,000 Bundeswehr personnel are participating in the exercises.

The Freedom Shield 26-II and Grand Eagle 26 exercises, which will last until December 3, units from the 45th Armored Brigade “Lietuva” and the 37th Motorized Infantry Brigade “Sachsen” of the Bundeswehr’s 10th Panzer Division are participating.

Joining them in combat training are service members of the NATO Multinational Battle Brigade in Lithuania from Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Belgium, and Luxembourg, as well as Lithuanian military units.

The Freedom Shield 26-II exercise will take place at the Rudninkai military training area, while Grand Eagle 26 will be held at the General Silvestras Žukauskas training area.

The purpose of the exercises is to enhance the combat readiness of the troops, refine command and control procedures and operational planning, and improve coordination with NATO allies: Lithuania and Poland.

It is noted that throughout the entire training period, allied military equipment will be moving on Lithuanian roads, with the heaviest convoy traffic expected on November 6–7—from Kalvarija to the training sites—and on November 10–12—from Klaipėda.

After the exercises conclude, between November 28 and December 3, military equipment will be moved from the maneuver areas toward Kalvarija and Klaipėda.

The military warns of possible temporary traffic disruptions on some road sections due to the movement of equipment and advises drivers to strictly follow the instructions of the Military Police.

This was reported by LRT, citing the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

Hamburg Hosted the Largest NATO Force Transit Exercise — Deutsche Welle.

The Bundeswehr has signed a long-term contract for aviation and air defense training in electronic warfare conditions.

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