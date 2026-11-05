At the White House, Melania Trump delivered a message to the leaders of Ukraine and Russia

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump wrote letters to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. She handed them to the Ukrainian and Russian delegations during a meeting at the White House on November 5. The parties discussed the humanitarian operation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, which was preceded by a local ceasefire.

A meeting between representatives of Ukraine and Russia, attended by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, took place at the White House on November 5. During the meeting, she announced that she had prepared separate letters for the presidents of both countries—Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin. The letters were handed over to the Ukrainian and Russian delegations. During her remarks, Melania Trump mentioned the local ceasefire in Oleshky, Kherson Oblast. According to her, the agreement was made possible thanks to the cooperation between the Ukrainian and Russian presidents.

“The ceasefire in Oleshky would not have been possible without President Putin and President Zelenskyy. Their cooperation sets an important precedent for advancing the peace process throughout the region,” the First Lady of the United States stated. She also expressed hope that the agreement on Oleshky would mark the beginning of a broader process and help bring lasting peace closer. Melania Trump emphasized that even small steps can lead to significant changes if the parties are willing to continue working together.

Who Represented Ukraine at the Meeting

The Ukrainian delegation was represented by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Commissioner for Human Rights, and Davyd Arakhamia, the head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction. Representatives of the Russian delegation were also present. The meeting took place following a humanitarian operation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

Prior to the operation, the parties agreed to a local ceasefire. This was intended to allow humanitarian activities to take place in the area around the city. It was this agreement that Melania Trump cited as an example of cooperation, which, in her view, could contribute to the further peace process.

What is known about the ceasefire in Oleshky

Oleshky is under temporary Russian occupation. Due to the fighting and the danger to the civilian population, the humanitarian situation in the city remains difficult. The local ceasefire was specifically tied to the conduct of a humanitarian operation. This is not a general cessation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia, but rather a limited agreement covering a specific territory and defined activities.

During a meeting at the White House, Melania Trump emphasized the importance of this development. At the same time, her statements regarding the possibility of a further peace process represent the assessment of the First Lady of the United States. The mere fact of the meeting and the delivery of letters does not mean that Ukraine and Russia have agreed to a general ceasefire or reached a political agreement. The November 5 meeting marked yet another humanitarian-focused interaction between representatives of Ukraine and Russia. However, the contents of Melania Trump’s letters to Zelenskyy and Putin were not publicly disclosed. This was reported by media outlets citing a livestream of the meeting posted on YouTube.

A meeting between representatives of Ukraine and Russia, organized by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, took place at the White House on November 5. The event followed a local ceasefire and a humanitarian operation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

It was previously reported that U.S. First Lady Melania Trump would deliver a speech at the White House on November 5 regarding the ceasefire in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. As part of her diplomatic initiative, she will also bring together representatives from Russia and Ukraine.

Melania Trump announced the ceasefire and spoke about a possible visit to Ukraine.

Read us on