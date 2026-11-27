Poland’s national basketball team lost to Croatia 69:80 in a World Championship qualifying match held in Gliwice. Even before the game began, the Polish team had secured a place at the upcoming World Championship in Qatar: Germany defeated Latvia, which lost its mathematical chances of overtaking Poland in the standings.

Poor first half

As reported by Interia Sport, Croatia won the first quarter 25:14. Jalen Smith scored 11 points in the opening 10 minutes. Poland slightly reduced the deficit in the second quarter, but the teams went into halftime with Croatia leading 48:35.

Aleksander Balcerowski and Jordan Loyd, among others, did not play for Poland. Croatia were without Ivica Zubac, Mario Hezonja and Karlo Metkovic.

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Three shots from beyond the arc

The Poles made only three three-point shots from 25 attempts throughout the match. After the third quarter, Croatia led 66:49, and their advantage reached 18 points during the game.

In the final quarter, Poland won the period 20:14 but could not catch up with their opponents. Quarter scores: 14:25, 21:23, 14:18, 20:14.

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