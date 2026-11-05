During his remarks at a special panel session at the 30th Ibero-American Summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is capable of ceasing hostilities if dictator Vladimir Putin so desires.

The head of state cited the example of a successful humanitarian operation in Oleshky, coordinated jointly with the First Lady of the United States, during which shelling was temporarily halted.

According to Zelenskyy, similar decisions are key to securing the return of captured and deported Ukrainian children. The president emphasized the threat of deported children who have reached the age of majority being conscripted into the Russian army and called on the international community to publicly respond to these crimes.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine.

During a meeting in Madrid with European Council President António Costa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for European representatives to participate in negotiations regarding security guarantees and Ukraine’s economic recovery.

On November 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Andorran Prime Minister Xavier Espot Samora possible assistance in the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. According to the head of state, Ukraine has already managed to return 2,790 children out of more than 20,000 who were illegally taken by Russia.

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