On November 5, meetings were held in Brussels between Ukrainian representatives and delegations from France, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, and NATO. The main topic of discussion was future security guarantees for Ukraine and the role of international partners in ensuring them. According to Rustem Umerov, Kyiv insists that these guarantees be more than just promises—they must be an effective mechanism for protection.

Ukraine held talks in Brussels with representatives of key Western partners regarding future security guarantees. The meetings took place on November 5 and were attended by representatives from France, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, and NATO. Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, reported on the results. According to him, the parties focused on what the system of guarantees for Ukraine should look like and what role the United States and other allies would play in it.

“Together with representatives from France, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, and NATO, we discussed what security guarantees the United States and other partners should provide to Ukraine, as well as a new European security strategy,” Umerov noted.

What the Security Guarantees Should Look Like

One of the main issues in the talks is the substance of the partners’ future commitments to Ukraine. Kyiv seeks guarantees that will help protect the country from new Russian aggression and prevent a repeat of a full-scale invasion.

Umerov emphasized that it is important for Ukraine to have not only political statements of support but also concrete mechanisms that will actually work in the event of a threat. “It is important for Ukraine that security guarantees be not just a political declaration, but a system that actually works,” the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service emphasized.

At the same time, details of possible agreements have not yet been disclosed. Umerov said that work in this area is ongoing. Ukraine plans to provide an update on the next steps and specific results of the negotiations at a later date.

Why the Involvement of Europe and the U.S. Is Important

The talks in Brussels covered not only guarantees from individual states but also a broader European security strategy. The focus is on how Ukraine and its partners should act together to ensure long-term stability in the region. Previously, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the issues of security guarantees and Ukraine’s reconstruction cannot be resolved without Europe’s involvement. Ukraine is counting on a coordinated position from the U.S. and its European allies, as the future security framework must take into account the interests and capabilities of all partners.

The meetings on November 5 marked another stage in the discussion of this topic. However, it has not yet been reported whether the parties managed to agree on specific terms or reach a consensus on the final format of the guarantees. Negotiations are currently ongoing, according to Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service.

Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, held talks in Brussels with representatives of the European Commission, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, NATO, the World Bank, and the investment firm BlackRock.

Working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia are scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, with the United States acting as mediator. According to Steve Witkoff, Special Representative of U.S. President Donald Trump, the parties are expected to discuss post-war security, de-escalation, and humanitarian issues.

European countries will not participate in the trilateral technical talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia scheduled for next month. This was announced on October 28 by Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov.

Earlier, Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, stated that talks on resolving the war in Ukraine are planned for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.



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