Ukraine and Slovakia Have Agreed on New Infrastructure Support

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico arrived in Lviv on November 5, where he met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky. Following the talks, the parties announced new support packages for Ukraine—specifically, funds for the purchase of generators and medical equipment, three diesel locomotives, and assistance with the construction of shelters. The countries also agreed on joint educational projects and the modernization of border infrastructure.

On November 5, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi met with his Slovak counterpart, Robert Fico, in Lviv. The main topic of the talks was practical assistance to Ukraine, which continues to rebuild and defend its civilian infrastructure against Russian attacks. Following the meeting, Slovakia announced financial support for the energy sector, railways, healthcare, and the construction of shelters. Part of the aid is scheduled to be delivered in the near future.

Generators, diesel locomotives, and funds for shelters

One area of support is the energy sector. Slovakia has allocated 500,000 euros for the urgent needs of Ukraine’s power grid. These funds will be used to purchase 54 generators, which are scheduled to be delivered to Ukraine by the end of November. The equipment is primarily intended for frontline regions, where having backup power sources is particularly important due to shelling and damage to power grids.

Separately, the Slovak side has agreed to transfer three diesel locomotives to Ukraine for Ukrzaliznytsia. The railway infrastructure is regularly targeted by Russian attacks, so the additional locomotives should help maintain transportation and railway operations.

Slovakia will also allocate an additional 300,000 euros to a coalition working on the construction of civilian shelters. These funds are intended to help create safer places for people during airstrikes. An additional 200,000 euros has been allocated for the purchase of medical equipment for Ukrainian hospitals. Furthermore, Bratislava is preparing its 15th package of non-lethal aid. The contents and delivery schedule have not yet been specified.

The Ukrainian prime minister thanked Slovakia for its support and emphasized that solidarity from neighboring countries is important for Ukraine. “Slovakia supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as our path toward the European Union. It is important for us to hear a strong voice of solidarity in these extremely difficult circumstances, especially the voice of solidarity from our neighbors,” said Serhiy Koretskyi.

Ukrainian and Slovak High Schools

During the meeting, the parties discussed more than just financial and technical assistance. Ukraine and Slovakia also signed a series of documents on cooperation in education, professional training, and the development of border infrastructure. In particular, the countries agreed to establish two bilingual educational institutions. In Slovakia, there are plans to open a Ukrainian-English high school, and in Ukraine, a Slovak-English one. This is expected to expand educational opportunities for children in both countries and deepen educational ties between them.

Another document concerns workforce training for the nuclear industry. It covers cooperation in the field of education and vocational training for specialists who will work in this sector, which is vital for the energy industry. Special attention was given to border crossing points on the Ukrainian-Slovak border. The parties agreed to work on modernizing border infrastructure and developing the “e-Queue” system. This system allows truck drivers to register in advance to cross the border and helps streamline traffic flow.

What Other Funds Did Ukraine Receive from the EU?

Also on November 5, Ukraine received another tranche of financial aid from the European Union—more than 4 billion euros. Part of these funds is planned to be allocated to defense needs.

Thus, the talks in Lviv covered several areas of cooperation between Ukraine and Slovakia: from support for the energy sector and railways to education and cross-border transportation. In the near future, Ukraine is set to receive generators, as well as aid for hospitals and civilian shelters. Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced these agreements following talks with his Slovak counterpart, Robert Fico, in Lviv.

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár arrived in Moscow on October 26 to participate in a meeting of the Russian-Slovak Intergovernmental Commission. During his visit, he also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

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