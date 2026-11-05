Erdogan plans to discuss with Putin an end to the war against Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced his intention to hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding an end to the war against Ukraine. He plans to raise this issue following his recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Erdogan told reporters that he wants to discuss with Putin ways to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. According to him, this initiative is a follow-up to the talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy that took place last week in Istanbul.

“As Turkey, we are doing everything possible to pave the way for peace between Russia and Ukraine, and we will continue to do so. Following our meeting with President Zelenskyy, we want to discuss the Russian side of the issue during our meeting with President Putin,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader also noted that the foreign minister and other Turkish officials are maintaining contact with Ukrainian and Russian officials. The parties are exploring the possibility of holding a new meeting between Ukraine and Russia on Turkish soil.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that there are currently no specific arrangements regarding a phone call between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to him, if the need arises, contact between the leaders can be arranged at short notice.

As a reminder, on November 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul. Following the talks, the Turkish leader expressed his intention to continue efforts to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia.

This was reported by Reuters.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Istanbul, where he held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ukraine and Turkey agreed to work together to restore the Black Sea grain corridor and ensure the safety of shipping in the region.

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