A Ukrainian woman was arrested in Germany on suspicion of murdering a 13-year-old boy

A Ukrainian citizen suspected of murdering a 13-year-old boy has been detained in Munich, Germany. Earlier, the body of a Ukrainian minor and a woman with serious injuries were found in one of the city’s hotels.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy.

According to the Consulate General, Ukrainian diplomats contacted the local police, who confirmed the arrest of a Ukrainian citizen at one of Munich’s hotels.

“In response to an inquiry from consuls at the Consulate General of Ukraine in Munich to the local police, confirmation was received that a Ukrainian citizen had been detained at one of Munich’s hotels. She is preliminarily suspected of murdering a child,” the diplomats reported.

The consulate added that the case files have been forwarded to the court, which is scheduled to review them on November 6.

What is known about the child’s death

According to the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, on the morning of November 4, the body of a 13-year-old boy was found in a room at the Eden Hotel Wolff near Munich’s central train station.

Around 9:40 a.m., a hotel employee found the child. A 37-year-old woman who was seriously injured was also in the room; she was hospitalized at a local hospital.

The German publication reported that the boy and the woman were from Ukraine and had been living in Germany recently. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the child’s death. Law enforcement officials did not disclose the nature of the injuries or specify what weapon might have caused the fatal wounds.

At the same time, the Süddeutsche Zeitung, citing its own sources, reported a theory that the woman may have killed the child and then attempted suicide. The police have not officially confirmed this theory.

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Munich reported the arrest in response to a request from journalists.

Three men were detained in Germany on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack — DW.

A suspect in the fatal attack on a British woman was detained in Germany.

A 19-year-old has been detained in Germany on suspicion of two attempted murders — Der Spiegel.

A 21-year-old woman from Volyn is suspected of murdering her newborn son.

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