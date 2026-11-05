Russia is preparing to transfer 90 missile launchers to Iran – FT

Russia has agreed to supply Iran with 90 APU-L launchers designed to fire “Vyrib 305” guided missiles. Russian occupation forces are actively using these munitions in the war against Ukraine.

The publication reviewed the production schedule of one of Russia’s major defense enterprises for 2024–2025. The documents were provided by Dallas Analytics, a Ukrainian private intelligence organization.

In May 2024, the Russian company “Vympel” contacted the KBM design bureau with a request to expedite the delivery of components for the APU-L and APU-305 launchers. The letter noted that the delays could jeopardize as many as nine contracts.

Who is listed in the orders

The accompanying chart lists seven Russian customers and two foreign buyers. Specifically:

China ordered 192 APU-305 launchers;

A buyer codenamed “K-10”—Russia’s designation for Iran—ordered 90 APU-L launchers.

Both types of systems are designed for “Product 305” missiles, which are launched from helicopters. They are capable of striking moving targets at a range of up to 14 km.

According to Dallas Analytics, the missile travels at a speed of about 230 meters per second and covers the distance in approximately one minute, while the operator can correct its flight path in real time.

The APU-L launchers are designed for Mi-28 attack helicopters and can carry two missiles. Iran already has such helicopters in service—in January 2026, photographs of Mi-28s were taken at aviation facilities in Tehran.

At the same time, there is no confirmation in the documents as to whether Russia has already physically transferred the contracted launchers to the Iranian side.

This was reported with reference to the Financial Times.

As a reminder, the U.S. imposed sanctions for alleged assistance in Iran’s procurement of MANPADS—Anadolu Agency.

Additionally, the U.S. imposed sanctions on an Indian network for allegedly aiding Iran — Dawn

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