In Poland, 56.9% of respondents supported the right of same-sex couples to raise children together. This was opposed by 24.7% of respondents, while another 19% had no definite opinion, RMF24 reports, citing a survey conducted for the Campaign Against Homophobia.

Attitudes toward child custody

Study participants were also asked whether the right to custody of a child should depend on blood ties. Sixty-one percent of respondents answered that the most important thing is who actually takes care of the child every day. Twenty-four percent of respondents held the opposite view.

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Court case concerning a birth certificate

On November 4, Poland's Supreme Administrative Court considered a case concerning the transcription of a foreign birth certificate of a girl being raised by two mothers. According to RMF24, this case may have symbolic significance for thousands of families whose situation remains unregulated in the Polish legal system. According to the Campaign Against Homophobia, around 50,000 children are being raised in same-sex families in Poland.

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