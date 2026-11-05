In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk has appointed Łukasz Pabiś as commissioner for Częstochowa. He will replace Krzysztof Matyjaszczyk, who was recalled from the position of city mayor in a referendum on October 25.

Appointment of a commissioner

Before his appointment, Łukasz Pabiś served as deputy mayor of Częstochowa. He is to replace Matyjaszczyk after his recall through a referendum. RMF24 reported the prime minister’s decision on November 5.

Reasons for the referendum

Matyjaszczyk is a representative of the New Left party. The referendum’s initiators said the main reason for the vote was his inability to perform his official duties.

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According to RMF24, Matyjaszczyk has been barred for eight months from performing the mayor’s functions, entering the city administration and contacting its employees. The prosecutor’s office imposed the restrictions in connection with corruption allegations. Matyjaszczyk denies his guilt, says he has become a victim of defamation, and has permitted his name to be published.

After being recalled, Matyjaszczyk returned to work at the Częstochowa County Office, where he had previously been on 19 years of unpaid leave.

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