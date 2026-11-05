In the United States, former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said that President Donald Trump, in her view, destroyed the MAGA movement himself after the Republican Party's defeat in the midterm elections. According to her, the voting results signify not only the end of a certain political era but also the end of the movement she had previously supported.

As ABC News Australia reports, Greene called the elections a referendum on Trump's leadership. She noted that throughout the year he had urged Americans to vote as though his name were on the ballot, and that voters, in her view, responded to that call.

Search for new leadership

Greene believes that after control of the House of Representatives and the Senate passed to Democrats, the Republican Party will need time to rebuild. She also mentioned Democrat James Talarico's historic victory in the race for a Texas Senate seat and the traditionally Republican state's shift to the Democrats.

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According to Greene, Americans' views on key issues have not necessarily changed, but the political representation of these sentiments may be reorganized. She suggested that discussions about creating a third party and finding a new Republican leader could intensify in the United States. Greene also said that many voters are tired of constant political dramatization, intimidation, and confrontation in Washington.

Criticism of Trump and policy toward Israel

Greene, who had previously been an active supporter of Trump, said that he had distanced himself from the people who repeatedly supported him at MAGA rallies. According to her, the White House has become more focused on contacts with foreign leaders and the heads of technology, industrial, and defense companies. Earlier, a conflict arose between Greene and Trump over her calls to properly investigate materials in the Epstein case.

She called Trump a “lame duck” and stressed that he cannot run for president again. In her view, the election results were also affected by the cost of living, corruption allegations, immigration, the actions of ICE agents, and U.S. support for Israel. Greene linked the dissatisfaction of some Americans to the deaths of children in Gaza and Israel's use of U.S. weapons and ammunition.

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