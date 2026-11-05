In Poland, the parliamentary committee on economy and social policy is set to consider a bill on Friday that provides for two shopping Sundays per month. The document also proposes introducing double pay for employees working on those days, RMF24 reports.

Bill after a two-year pause

Ryszard Petru, an MP from the Centrum club, announced the upcoming consideration on RMF FM. According to him, the bill has not been considered for two years. Petru recalled that the Third Way coalition went into the election with a promise to liberalize Sunday trading rules.

The politician noted that the Polish People's Party, which was one of the coalition's parties, supported an option of a shopping Sunday every other week three years ago. He expressed hope that the party's position had not changed. Petru also proposed at least allowing Sunday trading in tourist areas.

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Four days without most stores

Petru also commented on the situation at the end of December 2026, when most stores in Poland will be closed for four consecutive days — from December 24 to 27. He said that society is not accustomed to such lengthy breaks in shopping.

According to the MP's assessment, there may be longer queues before Christmas Eve, while December 28 may see a significant influx of shoppers. At the same time, he stressed that trade will not stop completely: other shops and courier grocery delivery will operate. Petru suggested that retail markups may be high during this period.

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