In Poland, prosecutors have not yet filed motions for pretrial detention in a case concerning violations during the construction of a power plant in Ostrołęka. This was stated by Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek after the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau (CBA), acting on the prosecutor's office's instructions, detained 25 people, Interia reports.

Preventive measures without detention

According to Żurek, the prosecutor's office intends to apply preventive measures to the detainees that do not involve deprivation of liberty. He suggested that the purpose of the actions was to collect as much evidentiary material as possible.

The minister also stated that some of those detained had likely convinced the prosecutor's office of their willingness to cooperate with the investigation. He expressed this assessment while commenting on the detentions in the case involving possible violations during the construction of the power plant.

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Comment on the Constitutional Tribunal

Żurek also commented on the plan for a so-called constitutional reset, which is to be announced by Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. The minister said he would like the coalition to express a common position.

According to Żurek, changes require amendments to the Constitution. He recalled a draft law on the Constitutional Tribunal prepared by Adam Bodnar, which provided for a qualified majority and a cooling-off period for politicians wishing to join the tribunal. Żurek said that this proposal had been rejected.

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