Several European countries have received reports of possible explosives on board passenger planes.

Due to the threats, airlines were forced to change routes and divert aircraft to other airports.

Flights on seven routes came under suspicion: Dublin–Rome, Helsinki–Rome, Milan–Warsaw, Warsaw–Brussels, Copenhagen–Sofia, Madrid–Sofia, and London–Sofia.

Some of the planes have already been inspected by the relevant authorities. No explosive devices were found on board. Inspections regarding other reports are ongoing.

This is not the first such incident in recent days. Earlier reports claimed that seven airplanes and a cruise ship had been booby-trapped, but inspections found no evidence of a threat.

Source: BBC News.

In Iraq, pro-Iranian armed groups are threatening to topple the government of Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi over the continued ban on Iranian airlines landing at the country’s airports. Baghdad is adhering to restrictions related to U.S. Treasury Department sanctions.

In the United Kingdom, flight delays and disruptions occurred due to a technical issue at the National Air Traffic Services (NATS). The technical glitch affected departures and arrivals at a number of the country’s airports.

Iraq’s national carrier, Iraqi Airways, announced that it plans to resume flights to and from Iran in October after receiving a special exemption from U.S. sanctions. The restrictions had applied to services related to Iranian airlines.

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