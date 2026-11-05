In China, master’s and doctoral students in clinical medicine will be able to earn academic degrees by presenting practical projects and research studies rather than dissertations.

Instead of traditional academic work, future doctors will be able to present an analysis of a complex clinical case or a study of a problem at a specific medical facility. The new rules were announced on October 22. They apply to three-year postgraduate programs.

Tie Dazhao was one of the first graduates to take advantage of this new opportunity. In June 2026, he received a practical doctoral degree in clinical medicine after developing artificial intelligence-based software to classify a rare spinal disorder and select treatment methods.

At the same time, this innovation will require clear evaluation criteria. Medical professionals caution that standards must vary by specialty, and the quality of practical work must be carefully monitored.

China has already implemented a similar model for engineering majors in 2024. Going forward, they plan to expand this alternative to the traditional dissertation to professional programs in translation, agriculture, accounting, and the arts.

Source: Nature

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