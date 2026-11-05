At least 34 people, including 30 children, were affected at a school in Jerusalem, Israel, after inhaling fumes from chemical cleaning products. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing Israel’s Fire and Rescue Authority.

Assistance for those affected

The Magen David Adom emergency medical service provided assistance to students and school staff at the scene, after which they were taken to the Shaare Zedek and Hadassah medical centers.

The Hadassah medical center said it was treating 17 children and four school staff members. All of them are in mild condition, except for two children whose condition doctors assessed as moderate.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The school was temporarily closed

According to a preliminary assessment by the United Hatzalah volunteer medical organization, the incident may have occurred due to the mixing of cleaning products, including chlorine and acid. The head of the Fire and Rescue Authority operation described the situation as a complex hazardous materials incident.

The Fire and Rescue Authority instructed police to close the school until the following day for additional environmental testing. Firefighters inspected the building and have not yet detected dangerous levels of substances, but must conduct further tests before the institution resumes operations. According to rescuers, the situation has been brought under control.

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