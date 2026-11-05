A Democratic Party victory in the U.S. congressional elections could hinder the implementation of President Donald Trump’s large-scale defense initiatives. In particular, the “Golden Dome” missile defense project and the “Golden Fleet” program are now at risk.

According to analysts’ estimates, the cost of the “Golden Dome” missile defense system could reach $175 billion. Another large-scale project is the “Golden Fleet,” which calls for the creation of a fleet of 280–300 manned and unmanned vessels. Its cost is estimated at $275 billion by 2056.

“The projects Trump is promoting are doomed to failure,” the analytical note states.

The document notes that the Democrats’ victory deprived the Republicans of the opportunity to use a simple majority vote to approve the proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget.

The election results have also weakened the position of U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset. According to analysts, dissatisfaction over the war with Iran, which has been ongoing for more than half a year, could accelerate a congressional investigation into the head of the U.S. Department of Defense.

Lawmakers from both parties had previously raised the possibility of impeaching Hegset. Among them are Democrat Pat Ryan and Republican Thomas Massie.

Thus, a Democratic victory could affect not only the funding of the Trump administration’s large-scale defense programs but also the political standing of the Pentagon leadership.

Axios reports this, citing an analytical note from the TD Cowen Washington Research Group.

As a reminder, the United States may not be able to implement President Donald Trump’s initiative to create a global missile defense system called “Golden Dome” during his term in office.

The cost of developing the U.S.’s prospective missile defense system, known as “Golden Dome,” has risen by $10 billion and now stands at $185 billion.

According to a new analysis by the U.S. Congressional Budget Office, the “Golden Dome” space-based missile defense system project, initiated by Donald Trump, could cost approximately $1.2 trillion over 20 years. This significantly exceeds the program’s initial cost estimates.

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