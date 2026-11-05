Trump May Have Secretly Hoped for a Democratic Victory in the U.S. Congressional Elections, According to The New York Times

U.S. President Donald Trump may not only have been unafraid of a Republican defeat in the midterm congressional elections, but may also have viewed it as an opportunity for a new political showdown with the Democrats. A conflict with his opponents may be in line with the American leader’s usual style of political struggle.

The author suggests that Trump focuses primarily on events that concern him personally. That is precisely why the Republican Party’s defeat in the midterm elections may not have caused him as much disappointment as it did his fellow party members. After all, the president’s name did not appear on the ballots.

According to the columnist, Trump might even view the Democrats’ victory as an opportunity to gain a new political rival with whom he can engage in open confrontation.

The column emphasizes that conflict has always been an important component of the American president’s political style. The author believes that battling opponents gives Trump more opportunities for political mobilization than operating under conditions of complete Republican control of the government.

The columnist also notes that Trump has already radically transformed the Republican Party, subordinating a significant portion of its political agenda to his own priorities.

Therefore, according to this interpretation, a defeat of his fellow party members may be of less personal significance to him than the opportunity to launch a new political conflict with the Democrats.

The author suggests that a confrontation with a Democratic majority in both houses of Congress could be an attractive political scenario for Trump.

At the same time, this is merely the assessment of a New York Times columnist, not a confirmed intention of the U.S. president. Donald Trump himself has not publicly stated that he wanted the Democrats to win the midterm elections.

The columnist expressed this view in a column for The New York Times.

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