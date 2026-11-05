The U.S. is preparing an investigation into Musk's activities related to Starshield in Ukraine — CNN

The U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations is preparing a large-scale investigation into the use of the Starshield satellite system in Ukraine. As part of this initiative, American billionaire Elon Musk, among others, has been asked to preserve all relevant documents.

According to a Democratic aide in the Senate, letters were sent to Musk, among others. The reason for this was a series of incidents in which the Starshield satellite system’s performance was slowed down while operating over Ukrainian territory.

Banks, ports, and private entities involved in deals to supply Russian diesel fuel also received requests.

What the Request to Preserve Documents Means

The committee emphasizes that this is standard procedure. Such letters are sent to preserve evidence regarding those suspected of violating the law or engaging in questionable activities.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is also preparing for a wave of congressional investigations, according to current and former officials.

What the Democrats Are Planning

A new Congress will take office in January. At that time, the opposition intends to step up oversight of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and scrutinize his decisions over the past two years.

Senator Chris Coons is expected to chair the committee.

No significant changes to the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) are expected before the new Congress begins its work. This period is referred to as the “lame duck” session. The main text of the bill has already been agreed upon by both chambers.

The current Republican majority is unlikely to support restrictions on the president’s powers at this time. However, once the new Congress convenes, the White House may face difficulties in confirming personnel appointments and ambassadors.

This was reported with reference to CNN.

Restrictions on Starshield have halted the operation of 2,000 Bars interceptor drones, according to Zelenskyy.

U.S. lawmakers have called on the Pentagon to provide Ukraine with guarantees of access to Starlink and Starshield.

As a reminder, U.S. President Donald Trump personally called SpaceX founder Elon Musk to demand that he lift the speed and operational restrictions on Starshield—the military version of the Starlink satellite system—for the Ukrainian military.

A Pentagon inspector rejected a request regarding Starlink’s operation in Ukraine — Interia

Rubio stated that Ukraine does not yet have access to Starshield