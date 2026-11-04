A LOCUST laser drone defense system has been deployed near Trump's estate in Florida

At least one LOCUST laser anti-drone system, manufactured by AeroVironment, has been deployed near U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. It has become part of a complex of air defense and anti-UAV systems that have appeared near the estate in recent weeks.

The LOCUST laser system, mounted on a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), was captured in two photographs taken on October 31 by Getty Images photographer Andrew Harnik. The exact date of the system’s deployment is currently unknown.

The photographer’s attention was primarily drawn to two AN/TWQ-1 Avenger anti-aircraft missile systems mounted on Humvees. They were positioned on a floating platform in Lake Worth Lagoon, near the boundary of the Mar-a-Lago estate. These systems were first delivered there a little over two weeks ago.

Additional Avenger units have also been deployed around Donald Trump International Airport, located approximately five kilometers west of the residence.

In addition, components of mobile Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System Fly-Away Kits have been spotted near the estate. These kits include:

Ku-band radars;

electronic support measures (ESM) equipment;

electronic warfare equipment;

infrared target detection and tracking systems with 360-degree coverage.

NORAD and USNORTHCOM told The War Zone that, at the request of the U.S. Secret Service, ground-based air defense assets and counter-drone systems were deployed in the Mar-a-Lago area.

According to representatives of the commands, the new systems provide an additional layer of technological protection. However, details of the operation are not being disclosed for security reasons.

The U.S. Secret Service stated that it is operating under an elevated threat level and is constantly implementing the latest technologies to protect those under its protection.

TWZ links the heightened security around Trump’s residence to signs of a possible new large-scale escalation of hostilities with Iran, as well as to preparations for the U.S. midterm elections.

Journalists note that Iranian authorities have repeatedly threatened Donald Trump. In addition, the U.S. president has already faced several assassination attempts and threats on U.S. soil.

The U.S. Army began receiving LOCUST laser systems mounted on JLTVs and lighter Infantry Squad Vehicles last year as part of the Army Multi-Purpose High Energy Laser (AMP-HEL) program.

Currently, the U.S. military is procuring LOCUST X3 systems as part of the Enduring-High Energy Laser program. The system has a power output of 30 kW. This is at the lower end of the high-energy laser range, and the system itself is primarily designed to counter small drones.

The use of LOCUST outside of test sites is not new. In 2022, the U.S. Army confirmed the deployment of two systems of the previous pallet-mounted version of the P-HEL in unspecified countries abroad.

This year, AMP-HEL units have also appeared along the U.S.-Mexico border. One of them was linked to the events that led to the closure of the airspace around El Paso, Texas, in February.

Following this, the Pentagon entered into a new agreement with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding the use of laser weapons within the country.

Despite their technological capabilities, laser systems have a number of limitations. As TWZ notes, a laser can only engage one target at a time, and systems with relatively low power require time to keep the beam locked onto a target.

Weather conditions also affect their effectiveness. Smoke, dust, and other airborne obstacles weaken the laser beam.

In addition, the range of such systems is typically only a few miles. Therefore, LOCUST is viewed primarily as one element of a multi-layered air defense system, specifically for protection against small drones.

This was reported by The War Zone (TWZ).

Two Avenger air defense missile systems have been deployed at U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. These security measures were implemented following warnings from the U.S. Secret Service about an “elevated threat.”

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