Trump-backed Ed Gallrein projected to win in Kentucky — The Hill

In the United States, Republican Ed Gallrein is projected to win the election to the House of Representatives from Kentucky’s 4th congressional district. According to The Hill, the projection was issued by Decision Desk HQ.

Gallrein is a retired Navy SEAL servicemember and a farmer. In the election, he competed against Democratic Party candidate Melissa Strange and Libertarian Jeremy Todd. U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed the Republican and campaigned for him during the weeks before Election Day.

Preliminary results

As of 18:20 on Tuesday, Gallrein was leading by 29 percentage points: 59% to 30%, according to Decision Desk HQ. At that point, only a small portion of the votes had been reported.

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In May, Gallrein defeated the district’s incumbent representative, Republican Thomas Massie, in the Republican Party primary. He received 54.9% of the vote, while Massie received 45.1%.

Massie’s disagreements with Trump

Massie repeatedly clashed with Trump. He supported war powers resolutions intended to limit the president’s military actions in Iran, initiated a legislative requirement for the Department of Justice to release materials related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, and opposed spending bills backed by Republicans.

Gallrein, in contrast, said he supported a number of Trump’s priorities, including completing construction of the border wall and funding the U.S. Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In an interview with KET, he said his allegiance belongs to the Constitution, God, and the people he will serve.

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