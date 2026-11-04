Iranian cyber units and external hacker groups have reportedly been tasked with attacking US election systems and election-related critical infrastructure. This was reported by Interia, citing a report by the British newspaper The Telegraph, which refers to sources in the Iranian government.

Claims of influence on elections

According to The Telegraph's sources, Tehran is also attempting to recruit agents within US and Israeli electoral structures. The newspaper's sources claim that Iran plans to use propaganda and psychological operations during and after elections to weaken centers of power and intensify political and social polarization in the United States.

These sources stated that Iran does not support either side of the political confrontation in the United States. According to them, Tehran's goal is to deepen social and political divisions in both the United States and Israel.

After Israel's parliamentary elections, held on October 27, Iran reportedly seeks to maintain political chaos and paralysis in decision-making in the country. According to The Telegraph's sources, this could delay preparations for a possible Israeli airstrike on Iran.

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Reports of a possible operation

Interia also writes that Axios and The Wall Street Journal reported on a possible short-term but intensive air campaign against Iran's nuclear, energy, and military infrastructure. According to the media outlets, US Central Command may have begun relocating military personnel from Middle Eastern bases that could face retaliatory strikes, while Washington is reportedly strengthening the region's air defense and replenishing ammunition stocks.

US President Donald Trump told journalists on November 2 that the United States had won the war with Iran, although he was not sure whether it could be called a war, as hostilities have not been underway for several months. According to Axios, the US administration is considering three options: an agreement with Tehran, a resumption of military action, or continued maximum economic pressure.

Axios also reported that US Vice President J.D. Vance may have sent a letter to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, to determine whether a return to nuclear negotiations was possible. Reuters, according to Interia, wrote about a plan proposed by Qatar involving reciprocal steps to restore trust between Washington and Tehran.

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