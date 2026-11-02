Douglas Depodesta, the former head of the FBI’s Chicago office, has filed a federal lawsuit against the US Department of Justice. He alleges that President Donald Trump’s administration pressured him to open investigations into the president’s political opponents. As The Guardian reports, Depodesta also said he was held responsible for the collapse of the case against six participants in protests against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Depodesta served as the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Chicago office from 2024 until July 2026. In the lawsuit, he alleges misconduct by the Justice Department during the criminal prosecution of the protesters, as well as his unlawful removal from office. The defendants named in the case are FBI Director Kash Patel, Attorney General Todd Blanche, and prosecutor Andrew Boutros, who heads the Justice Department’s Chicago office.

Claims of political pressure

According to Depodesta, during Operation Midway Blitz, when ICE intensified its measures in Chicago, Boutros repeatedly demanded that he launch politically motivated investigations. In one episode, the lawsuit says, Boutros reacted negatively to the FBI’s refusal to prepare a sworn statement concerning a protester’s alleged assault on an officer.

According to the plaintiff, video reviewed by the FBI showed only incidental physical contact that occurred after a federal immigration agent had knocked the protester to the ground. Depodesta also alleges that Boutros sent him emails demanding that investigations be opened into people whose political views or affiliations conflicted with the Trump administration’s position.

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The lawsuit also indicates that the Chicago prosecutor’s office was pressured to bring charges against activist Kat Abughazaleh, who was then running for Congress.

The Broadview Six case

The lawsuit is connected to the case of six activists known as the Broadview Six. They protested outside an ICE facility in the Chicago suburb of Broadview in September 2025. The activists were accused of conspiracy to impede an ICE officer.

According to the lawsuit, a grand jury initially refused to endorse the charges, but prosecutors continued seeking an indictment. A judge later found misconduct by prosecutors during the grand jury proceedings, and prosecutors were forced to close the case.

Depodesta alleges that Boutros knew about these violations, although he told the court otherwise. The plaintiff also denies that he discussed the case with his relative Nancy Depodesta, an attorney for one of the defendants. In July, Depodesta resigned; his lawsuit includes claims of defamation and violations of his rights to due process and freedom of speech. Representatives of the Justice Department, the FBI, and Boutros did not respond to requests for comment.

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